Mammoth Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.99 Billion (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $17,139.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded up 57.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007272 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00047578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.46722642 USD and is down -18.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,618.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.