ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.11-2.19 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 5.1 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

