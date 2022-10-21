Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €25.55 ($26.07) and last traded at €25.65 ($26.17). Approximately 6,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.20 ($26.73).

The firm has a market cap of $224.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.92 and its 200-day moving average is €35.33.

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

