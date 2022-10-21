MAP Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,740.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.13 million and $60,740.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.33 or 0.27780417 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.