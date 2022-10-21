Maple Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.82 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.41 or 0.00075651 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $55.82 million and $944,824.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maple has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

