Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

