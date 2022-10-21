Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 97,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 987,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

