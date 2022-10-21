MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.