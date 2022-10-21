MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.