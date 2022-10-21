MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

