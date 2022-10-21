MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.