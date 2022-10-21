MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.