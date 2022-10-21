MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $213.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.30.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $231.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $261.73.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12,316.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

