Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.05

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and traded as low as $86.94. Marubeni shares last traded at $87.15, with a volume of 4,878 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

