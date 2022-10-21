Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

MRVL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $38.64. 275,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,459,326. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

