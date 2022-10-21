Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Masco Stock Down 3.6 %

MAS stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.