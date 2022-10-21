Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,392,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,316,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

