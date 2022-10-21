Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.