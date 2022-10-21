Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $296.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $286.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

