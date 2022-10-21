Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Matson Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of MATX opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

