Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matterport traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 11881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.