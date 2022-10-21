McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,583,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. 10,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.