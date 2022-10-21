MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Trading Down 1.2%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.68. 17,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MeaTech 3D in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MeaTech 3D Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Institutional Trading of MeaTech 3D
About MeaTech 3D
MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeaTech 3D (MITC)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.