MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Trading Down 1.2%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.68. 17,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on MeaTech 3D in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 100.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth $714,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

