Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.32. 226,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

