Mechanics Financial Corp Has $762,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. 99,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,818. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.