Mechanics Financial Corp Invests $207,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

