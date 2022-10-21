Mechanics Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,556,112 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.
