MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Down 6.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 163,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 498,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

