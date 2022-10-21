Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Medpace stock opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.76. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

