Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

MDT stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.