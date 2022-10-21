MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $59.97 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $59.97 million and approximately $63,553.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,416,918,448 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01876269 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $65,473.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

