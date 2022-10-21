Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.72

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $34.40. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 36,666 shares changing hands.

MBWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $519.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

