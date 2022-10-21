Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. The stock has a market cap of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

