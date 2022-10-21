Metahero Price Tops $0.0036 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $676,006.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005887 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

