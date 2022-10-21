Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Purchases C$13,125.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$13,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 502,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,125.
E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 27th, E.B. Tucker purchased 12,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,625.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, E.B. Tucker purchased 14 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$64.65.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of MTA stock opened at C$5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$247.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
