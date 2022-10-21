Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 36582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 14.98.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

