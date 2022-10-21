Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $3.92

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00020421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and $1.14 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,625,176 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.80281826 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,228,870.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.