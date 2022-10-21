Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.87), with a volume of 582349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.90).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Metro Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.20.

In other news, insider Michael Torpey acquired 20,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,574.67). In other Metro Bank news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($49,540.84). Also, insider Michael Torpey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,574.67).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

