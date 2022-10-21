Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €10.90 ($11.12) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Metro Price Performance

B4B3 stock opened at €6.95 ($7.09) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.92. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.15 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($12.55).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

