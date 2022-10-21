Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.