Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Upgraded by Baader Bank to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Baader Bank currently has CHF 0.90 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYBUF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meyer Burger Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.57.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

