M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $17.36. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

