Michael J. Davidoff Sells 1,075 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Phreesia Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE PHR opened at $23.89 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
