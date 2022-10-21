Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.68.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

