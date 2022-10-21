Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.49

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 296587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Microvast Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 310.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 250.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 230,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

