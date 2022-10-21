Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 70,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,466 shares.The stock last traded at $2.41 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microvast by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

