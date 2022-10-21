Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 8th

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

