Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 11352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mission Ready Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of Mission Ready Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,520.

(Get Rating)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.