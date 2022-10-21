Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 11352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Mission Ready Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile
Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.
