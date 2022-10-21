Mizuho Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $120.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $108.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

