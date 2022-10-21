Mizuho Lowers ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $225.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $210.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average of $255.08. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

