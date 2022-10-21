Mizuho Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.66 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,699,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

