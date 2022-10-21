MKM Partners Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

