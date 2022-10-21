MKM Partners Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

